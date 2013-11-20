Rajon Rondo’s Reaction To Last Night’s Stat Sheet Is Perfect

Even with halftime hijinks featuring Clutch, the Rockets’ irascible mascot, Houston blew out the Celtics big in the first quarter before cruising to a 109-85 victory. But you didn’t even need to watch the game to see that Boston had been dominated. All you had to do was watch Rajon Rondo‘s reaction when he looks at the stat sheet.

Which stat do you think caused the reaction?

