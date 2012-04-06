For this spring, Ransom by adidas has created a four-part video series which takes you on a journey through Panama. The newest video released last week explores the people, city and outdoors of the area, all to put you in the mood their apparel is trying to convey. It’s pretty dope stuff, and makes me wish I was on a plane to head down there right now. You can find out more at Ransom Holding Co.
Video: Ransom By adidas – Spring 2012 “Exploring Panama”
Sean Sweeney 04.06.12 6 years ago
