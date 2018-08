Video: Ransom By adidas – Spring 2012 “Exploring Panama”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For this spring,has created a four-part video series which takes you on a journey through Panama. The newest video released last week explores the people, city and outdoors of the area, all to put you in the mood their apparel is trying to convey. It’s pretty dope stuff, and makes me wish I was on a plane to head down there right now. You can find out more at Ransom Holding Co.

Hit page 2 for the rest of the campaign’s videos…