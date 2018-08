The Knicks ran away with the game last night in Miami as the Heat turned into a one-man show. Chris Bosh wasn’t aggressive, and Dwyane Wade continued his steep descent. LeBron James was an animal, but even a beast that can finish plays like this won’t be enough to beat a team that’s shooting like a video game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Are the Knicks better than the Heat?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.