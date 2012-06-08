Video: Red Bull Midnight Run Hits NYC

#Red Bull #Video
06.08.12

Red Bull Midnight Run, the best new movement in all of basketball, hit NYC last weekend. Approximately 100 of the area’s best players found themselves at the Nets practice facility, battling it out in the hopes of getting noticed and invited to move on the next round (and hopefully a the opportunity to represent NYC in the finals).

The video highlights of the event just dropped, giving you an idea of how intense the competition was on Saturday night:

For more on Red Bull Midnight Run, go HERE.

