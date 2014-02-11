Video: Reebok Classic Introduces Episode 1 of “The Retro Shop” With Shaquille O’Neal

We’ve seen some amazing barbershop-styled commercials in the past, and with Reebok embracing its roots, this one makes perfect sense. Reebok Classic has introduced Episode 1 of “The Retro Shop,” a video series that’ll feature Shaq, Shawn Kemp and Lil’ Duval. In this episode, Shaq defends himself in the argument over the greatest big man of all time.

Among a host of dope sneakers featured in the commercial, there’s the “LSU” colorway of the Shaq Attaq, set to drop on Friday, February 14 at retailers including Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, Eastbay, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR and Reebok.com for $159.99.

