There is no doubt that Reggie Evans is an antagonist – he has a long resume of extracurricular nonsense to go along with his career 6.8 rebounds per game.

His “skills” were on display last night against the Hornets with this embarrassing flop against Greivis Vasquez. The officials originally called this a flagrant 2 foul against Vasquez before reducing it to a personal. Just absurd:

