Video: Ricky Rubio Wins In Basketball Connect Four

I’m not sure how to rate his performance using PER or other sabermetrics, but Ricky Rubio did shoot 5-for-5 on his appearance on “El Hormiguero” (The Anthill) on Spanish TV recently. On one hand, those rims might be the most forgiving rims in the history of rims, but on another, he did show impressive focus to block out the commentary from the show’s puppet ant mascots behind him.

Minnesota fans looking to read the tea leaves of his Connect Four shoot-off with the host can take hope in seeing his knee has healed enough that he can stand upright and feign blocking shots.

H/T Minneapolis StarTribune

