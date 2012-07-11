Video: “Ricky Rubio’s Road To Recovery”

Perhaps one of the saddest moments of the past season was Ricky Rubio suffering a season-ending injury that effectively dashed all hopes of a playoff spot for the Timberwolves. Rubio’s effervescent personality and brilliant point guard play were the unexpected surprise of the season, as his ability to seamlessly mesh into the NBA in his first year after playing in Europe was unpredicted.

The good news for Wolves fans is that Rubio is rehabbing and improving every day since undergoing ACL surgery. The Wolves themselves seem to be enthusiastic about his progress and have put together a short film called “Ricky Rubio’s Road to Recovery”:

It is quite jarring to see the surgery scar on his knee at the 1:40 mark of the clip, but Ricky seems to be in good spirits and hopeful to come back at full strength next season. The team needs a healthy Rubio back next season not only to build off last year’s success but also to calm the worries of Kevin Love, who has been openly voicing his concern about the team’s lack of playoff appearances.

Rubio’s road to recovery has been long but the good news for T-Wolves fans is that all signs are pointing to a healthy starting point guard next season.

How good will the T-Wolves be once Rubio comes back?

