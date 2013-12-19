Video: Roy Hibbert Videobombs ESPN Countdown Crew

Following Indiana’s disappointing 97-94 loss to the Heat last night at American Airlines Arena, Roy Hibbert paused as he made his way across the backdrop to ESPN’s Countdown crew on Miami’s court. With Stephen A. Smith flanked by Sage Steele on his right and Avery Johnson on his left, Hibbert turns toward the camera in the background for a sneaky videobomb.

Steele finally notices him, and while Hibbert saunters over to chat, Smith keeps uncomfortably repeating that he’s not scared of Roy. Then Smith asks the Pacers’ 7-foot center whether his hairline is any worse than LeBron James‘ oft-mocked hair recession.

Roy was tactful in his response, saying that Smith’s hairline has been consistent for the last few years. Aftewards. the whole group went out for ice cream sundaes and cherry sodas.*

*Unconfirmed guess as to what happened after the videobomb concluded.

