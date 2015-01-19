Video: Russell Westbrook Glides For Reverse Jam

A couple days after Russell Westbrook *executed* a contentious post-game interview he was back on the court against the Magic. During a first half that saw the Thunder out-score the Magic by 17 in the first quarter and 17 more in the second quarter, #WhyNot Russ appeared to hover above the court on a reverse dunk.
The play started after Andre Roberson rejected a Nikola Vucevic attempt at the rim, and Kevin Durant bounced it to Russ on the ensuing break. That’s when he did his Clyde Drexler impression:
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Russ showed off his lanky athleticism on this assist, too, saving the ball from going out of bounds and setting up Kendrick Perkins for the dunk:
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
After putting up 79 first-half points, the Thunder cruised to a 127-99 win with Russ pouring in 17 points (7/12), six assists and four turnovers in 24 minutes.
(Vines via Oakley and Allen)
