Video: Russell Westbrook Glides For Reverse Jam

A couple days after Russell Westbrook *executed* a contentious post-game interview he was back on the court against the Magic. During a first half that saw the Thunder out-score the Magic by 17 in the first quarter and 17 more in the second quarter, #WhyNot Russ appeared to hover above the court on a reverse dunk.

The play started after Andre Roberson rejected a Nikola Vucevic attempt at the rim, and Kevin Durant bounced it to Russ on the ensuing break. That’s when he did his Clyde Drexler impression:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Russ showed off his lanky athleticism on this assist, too, saving the ball from going out of bounds and setting up Kendrick Perkins for the dunk:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

After putting up 79 first-half points, the Thunder cruised to a 127-99 win with Russ pouring in 17 points (7/12), six assists and four turnovers in 24 minutes.

(Vines via Oakley and Allen)

