Video: Russell Westbrook Jams On Cory Joseph, Then Stares Him Down

Russell Westbrook came to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, and man, it was fun to watch. One of many Russ plays that stood out occurred late in the third quarter. While the Spurs’ defense shifted focus to the moving Kevin Durant, a lane cleared up for Westbrook to cut backdoor on Corey Joseph.

Kendrick Perkins dished a perfect bounce pass at the elbow to the former Bruin, who finished with a mean two-handed jam. Russ then proceeded to stare down Cory Joseph, who fell victim to Westbrook’s explosive backdoor cut.

Westbrook went nuclear in Game 4 with 40 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and five steals while Kevin Durant added 31 points. OKC evened up the series, 2-2, with a 105-92 win. The Conference Finals head south to San Antonio for Game 5 on Thursday.

