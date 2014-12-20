Video: Russell Westbrook Rips Kobe, Goes Behind-The-Back To Jackson For Jam

Russell Westbrook is on a mission to become the best defensive player in the league. While his offensive game has been off the charts since returning from injury this year, his defensive effort has pushed him up the ladder as arguably being considered the best point guard in the league. On Friday night the 26-year-old was able to showcase his impact on both ends of the floor in one single play.

In the second quarter of OKC’s duel with the Los Angeles Lakers, the ultra-athletic point guard was able to poke the ball away while defending Kobe Bryant. The rock ended up in the hands of Reggie Jackson, who immediately returned it to Westbrook on the break. On the 2-on-1, Westbrook then dished out a pretty behind-the-back dime to the trailing Jackson, who finished with a tasty one-handed jam.

After rallying back from a first quarter deficit, the second half remained tight between OKC and LA. With 36 seconds left, Westbrook nailed what would eventually be the go-ahead pull-up jumper to top off a 31-point, 10-assist night. The Mamba had a chance to win the game, but his jumper came up short at the buzzer, leading to a 104-103 victory for the Thunder sans Kevin Durant.

