Video: Russell Westbrook Steal & Slam

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #Russell Westbrook
05.28.14

There is a lot to be said for Russell Westbrook‘s “My name is MY NAME” Game 4. He was all over the court on both sides of the ball on the way to OKC’s stampeding win. On one play, he stripped Tony Parker from behind then exploded past Marco Bellinelli for an easy breakaway dunk.

Bonus points here to Steven Adams, who cut off Kawhi Leonard‘s drive by sliding over as the help defender and forced the pass to Parker. Russ got a hand on it then snuck up behind TP to tip it away before heading off to the races.

Russ was so quick, the refs missed that he poked the ball away with both his feet out of bounds. To their credit, the only way for the audience to even see the infraction was when TNT slowed the play down. Just an incredible play by an incredible force.

