Video: Russell Westbrook’s Explosive Alley-Oop Dunk

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Video #Kevin Durant
06.05.12 6 years ago

Last night in the biggest Thunder win in franchise history, Russell Westbrook gave us a full dosage of what makes him so special. He took a number of awful shots in the fourth quarter, and yet also made a few of the biggest shots of the game (not to mention his 12 dimes). This dunk wasn’t the biggest shot, but it was the most explosive.

Is Westbrook the best little man dunker in the league?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSDimeMagKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP