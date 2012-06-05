Video: Russell Westbrook’s Explosive Alley-Oop Dunk

Last night in the biggest Thunder win in franchise history, Russell Westbrook gave us a full dosage of what makes him so special. He took a number of awful shots in the fourth quarter, and yet also made a few of the biggest shots of the game (not to mention his 12 dimes). This dunk wasn’t the biggest shot, but it was the most explosive.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is Westbrook the best little man dunker in the league?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.