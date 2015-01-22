Video: Russell Westbrook’s Game-Winning Layup With 0.8 Seconds Left

We mentioned this briefly last night, but it bears repeating: Russell Westbrook played Moses in the last few seconds of OKC’s 105-103 OT win in Washington, parting the Wizards defensive Red Sea for the game-winning layup with just 0.8 seconds left in overtime.

John Wall gambled high on the sideline inbounds, and once Westbrook cut to the basket, no one stepped up to get in his way.

It was game over after Wall missed a shot near mid-court.

Perhaps our favorite image after the layup comes by way of NBA Offseason, showing Westbrook taunting the poor Wizards bench after the bucket:

Russ scored 32 points (Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 34 in his return to his hometown) despite not shooting the ball particularly well (12/28) — when has it ever. He added eight assists and eight rebounds in the tough road win against a good Eastern Conference foe:

