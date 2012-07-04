Video: Sacramento Fans Greet No. 5 Pick Thomas Robinson With A Huge Ovation

07.04.12 6 years ago

The Sacramento Kings selected Thomas Robinson with the No. 5 pick, gaining stability and a first class work ethic for their eclectic roster. Remember, we’re less than a season removed from the DeMarcus CousinsPaul Westphal drama, and the Kings are embroiled in a battle to keep the franchise in Sacramento. So it’s nice for the city to acquire a player that everybody can like right off the bat – and it doesn’t hurt that he’s supremely talented as well.

For Robinson, we’re just happy that he’s made it this far. By now you’ve probably heard about his story, so we’ll be rooting for him to revitalize a defunct Sacramento franchise and bring back the glory days of the early 2000s.

Below is a video of the Sacramento fans welcoming him to his new city – they’re happy to have him, he’s happy to be there, and we really do hope this works out for all parties involved.

h/t Ball Don’t Lie

Will Thomas Robinson turn the Sacramento Kings into a contender?

