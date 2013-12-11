Video: Serge Ibaka Meets Al Horford Above The Rim

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Atlanta Hawks #GIFs
12.10.13 5 years ago

We broke them down earlier today, but Al Horford and Serge Ibaka are going against each other tonight as Oklahoma City visits Atlanta. With most of the country watching the Pacers and Heat on NBA TV, the battle on the block between the two big men came to a head when Ibaka and Horford met well above the iron.

Watch as Horford slips the screen to receive a threaded pass from Jeff Teague before Ibaka rotates over and a fantastic thunderclap rings across the sky when they meet mid-air.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Atlanta Hawks#GIFs
TAGSAl HorfordATLANTA HAWKSDimeMaggifsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSERGE IBAKA

