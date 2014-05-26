Video: Serge Ibaka Returns & The Thunder Win Game 3

05.26.14 4 years ago

Game 3 of the 2014 Western Conference Finals will forever be known as the “Serge Ibaka Game.” The calf injury Ibaka suffered was supposed to knock him out of the playoffs, but he came back to play in Game 3 and knocked down 6-of-7 shots for 15 points. Except, it was his four blocks and paint presence that was the difference in a 106-97 win over the Spurs.

The Spurs had owned the restricted area in Game 1 and 2 in San Antonio, but Ibaka was back for Game 3 in Oklahoma City, with a combination of God, ice and significant other, singer Keri Hilson who got Serge Ibaka back in the court, where the Thunder needed his inside presence.

Where does Ibaka’s game rank on the all-time scale?

