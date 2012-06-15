Video: Serge Ibaka’s Impossible Block On LeBron James

Is this the first time LeBron James has ever been caught at the apex of a dunk? Remind me if I’m missing something, but nothing comes to mind. Serge Ibaka might be the best shot blocker we’ve seen in a LONG time (the stats prove it), but even this is above and beyond what I expect out of him. LeBron had it flowing early, and when he cocked it back on the way to the rim as he’s done so often before, I figured the top play of the night was on the way. Turns out, the only thing Ibaka did wrong was the celebration.

Was this the best block of the year?

