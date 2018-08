Shaquille O’Neal sounds like he’s getting comfortable on the TNT set now, so much so that he’s even dropping F-bombs. This was fantastic. You know it’s bad when even Charles Barkley isn’t really laughing. But it still wasn’t O’Neal’s best “swearing on live TV” performance of his career…

H/T TBJ

