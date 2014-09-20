Watch Shaq Perform An Impromptu Jon Bon Jovi Classic At An LSU Bar

This past week, Shaquille O’Neal was back in the bayou at Louisiana State University, where he played for the Tigers basketball team for three years before going No. 1 in the 1992 NBA Draft. During the Diesel’s sojourn to his former school, he even found time to rock the mic with a local band, breaking into Jon Bon Jovi‘s classic, “Shot Through The Heart.”

TMZ has video of the Big Aristotle’s ad hoc performance at Fred’s In Tigerland on Thursday night.

It’s about what you’d expect, though while watching we were worried Shaq Daddy might crush the front man when he was jumping up and down with his gigantic paws on the lead singer’s shoulders midway through the performance:

The best part of this whole story, according to TMZ, is Shaq was dead sober. The Big Fella gets down organically and doesn’t need to imbibe to loosen up.

We love it.

