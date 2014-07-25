Video: Shaq Talks About Today’s Reebok Shaq Attaq IV Re-Release

Shaquille O’Neal has a long history with Reebok, specifically the Shaq Attaq IV that was originally released two decades ago. His relationship continues with today’s re-release, so watch as the Big Aristotle discusses his newest addition to the Reebok Classic stable.

When the Shaq Attaq IV was originally released in 1994, it was the first basketball sneaker with Reebok’s Insta-pump technology. O’Neal went on to win a scoring title during the 1994-95 season, appeared in the All-Star game in Phoenix and battled Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA Finals that June.

Twenty years after its initial release, limited pairs of the black/white/blue Shaq Attaq IV are set to hit shelves on Friday, July 25th at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, Villa, Shoe City and Eblens for $140.

