Video: Shaquille Johnson’s Ridiculous Senior Year Mixtape

#Video
07.12.12 6 years ago

It’s been a year now since we first heard about Shaquille Johnson, and not a week has gone by since when we weren’t checking for his videos. He’s probably one of the five greatest high school dunkers we’ve ever seen, and only seems to get better and better. Our friends at Hoopmixtape have released a tape of his entire senior year, and the footage is jaw-dropping.

Which dunker does Johnson remind you of?

