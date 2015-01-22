Video: 76ers Miss Five Layups In One Possession

The Knicks won last night, but there’s an asterisk since it came against the Sixers, and some fans are gonna bitch about ping pong balls — forgetting that the team with the worst record has won the lottery half as many times as the team who finished with the third worst record. New York’s 98-91 victory in Philadelphia was just their seventh win of their worst season — so far — in franchise history, but one possession might have ensconced Philly as an all-time bad team more so either team’s woeful record. Missing five layups in one possession will do that.

While this might have reminded glass-half-empty Knicks fans of the Charles Smith nightmare from the 1993 playoffs, for Philly fans caught up in Sam Hinkie‘s seemingly interminable rebuild, it’s unfortunately starting to resemble the norm:

This offensive possession was so, so bad; Four point-blank shots rim out. Yes, Philly players are battling in the paint and the Knicks are putting up an effort to contest them, but a couple of them were bunny buckets professional basketball players should hit in their sleep.

For the game, Philly shot 36.7 percent from the field (29-of-79).

Just goes to show when you think your team as reached the nadir of their season, it can always get worse. At least they have a better record than the Knicks, though.

