Video: 76ers Miss Five Layups In One Possession

01.22.15 4 years ago

The Knicks won last night, but there’s an asterisk since it came against the Sixers, and some fans are gonna bitch about ping pong balls — forgetting that the team with the worst record has won the lottery half as many times as the team who finished with the third worst record. New York’s 98-91 victory in Philadelphia was just their seventh win of their worst season — so far — in franchise history, but one possession might have ensconced Philly as an all-time bad team more so either team’s woeful record. Missing five layups in one possession will do that.

While this might have reminded glass-half-empty Knicks fans of the Charles Smith nightmare from the 1993 playoffs, for Philly fans caught up in Sam Hinkie‘s seemingly interminable rebuild, it’s unfortunately starting to resemble the norm:

This offensive possession was so, so bad; Four point-blank shots rim out. Yes, Philly players are battling in the paint and the Knicks are putting up an effort to contest them, but a couple of them were bunny buckets professional basketball players should hit in their sleep.

For the game, Philly shot 36.7 percent from the field (29-of-79).

Just goes to show when you think your team as reached the nadir of their season, it can always get worse. At least they have a better record than the Knicks, though.

(H/T BroBible)

is it tougher to be a Knicks or Sixers fan right now?

