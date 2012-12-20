Video: Spike Lee Reminisces About Bernard King’s Christmas Day Explosion

#Video
12.20.12 6 years ago

There may not be a fan as buoyant about this season than Spike Lee is about his Knicks. The creation of a Brooklyn-New York rivalry, with the Knicks taking Round III last night at Madison Square Garden, coupled with the surprise of the Eastern Conference-leading Knicks, has the filmmaker reveling every time he’s shown on TV. In time for the five Christmas Day games, including Knicks at the Lakers, a new NBA ad caught up with Lee to reminisce about his favorite Christmas game. One that was fit for a King, and one that just so happened to pit Knicks vs. Nets.

Via Basketball Reference’s box of the game, here’s a visual reminder of Bernard King‘s performance:

What Christmas Day game are you most excited for?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBernard KingDimeMagspike leevideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP