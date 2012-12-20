Video: Spike Lee Reminisces About Bernard King’s Christmas Day Explosion

There may not be a fan as buoyant about this season than Spike Lee is about his Knicks. The creation of a Brooklyn-New York rivalry, with the Knicks taking Round III last night at Madison Square Garden, coupled with the surprise of the Eastern Conference-leading Knicks, has the filmmaker reveling every time he’s shown on TV. In time for the five Christmas Day games, including Knicks at the Lakers, a new NBA ad caught up with Lee to reminisce about his favorite Christmas game. One that was fit for a King, and one that just so happened to pit Knicks vs. Nets.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Basketball Reference’s box of the game, here’s a visual reminder of Bernard King‘s performance:

What Christmas Day game are you most excited for?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.