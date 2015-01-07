Video: Stan Van Gundy Tells Team To “Form A F**king Wall” To Seal Spurs Win

#San Antonio Spurs
01.07.15 4 years ago

The Pistons won their sixth straight game since waiving Josh Smith last night, and it came against the defending champion Spurs, 105-104. After Brandon Jennings put the Pistons ahead 105-104 with just 0.1 seconds left, Stan Van Gundy was very clear about Detroit’s defense on the final play.

Thanks to the Trent Tucker Rule, which passed after the 1989-90 season, “The game clock and shot clock must show :00.3 or more in order for a player to secure possession of the ball on a rebound or throw-in to attempt a field goal.”

So Derek Fisher‘s prayer against the Spurs in 2004 counted since there were 0.4 seconds left, but anything under that — including the 0.1 seconds left in the Spurs – Pistons game last night — has to be tipped in.

Hence, Van Gundy’s insistence the Pistons “just form a f**king wall,” around the basket since only a lob at the rim would have counted with so little time remaining after Jennings’ go-ahead bucket.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

That’s exactly what his team did and they got the win:

Stan Van Gundy is your cranky grandfather, or your crass uncle; he’s someone who cuts right through the bull**** and says what he thinks without a filter, which means language that’s totally appropriate on the sideline in a big moment of an NBA game.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSsan antonio spursSmackSTAN VAN GUNDY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP