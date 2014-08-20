Video: Steph Curry Picks Winners Of NBA Jam Style Tournament

There’s no better basketball video game than NBA Jam. The 2-on-2 arcade classic of the 1990s is now one of the most popular cell phone apps among hoops junkies, proving that the game’s unique flair for style, announcing, and general game-play knows no generational bounds. What would be even better than playing NBA Jam, though? A real-life knockout tournament in the game’s vein featuring the league’s best tandems.

Though the addition of a midseason tournament seems ever likely, our dream of a 2-on-2 bracket will surely never come to fruition. Fortunately, the folks at Bleacher Report did the next best thing, asking Golden State Warriors and Team USA star Steph Curry to choose winners in a theoretical, NBA Jam-style tournament.

And you’ll never guess who Curry chose as champions.

Biased much, Steph?

A combination of Curry and Klay Thompson is indeed devastating in the video game – they’re the Splash Brothers, after all. But they’d stand no chance in real hoops against a Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook pairing, let alone the LeBron James-Kevin Love tandem. Both of which would be absolutely dominant on the console or the hardwood, by the way.

(Video via Bleacher Report)

Which league tandem would fare best in NBA Jam?

