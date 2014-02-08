Video: Stephen Curry Alley-Oop Flush On Mark Jackson

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kent Bazemore and Nemanja Nedovic showed some incredible teamwork yesterday even though they didn’t have a game. With their combined efforts, we get to watch an Instagram video where Curry flushes a perfectly timed alley-oop on top of coach Mark Jackson. “#DubNation out here catching bodies!!”

Nedovic held the camera, Green tossed the ball, Steph flushed it, and Bazemore edited the video captured. He added slow-motion and a backing track, and his choice of the opening hook from Migos’ “Hannah Montana” was particularly inspired. In all, just a great job by the Dubs setting the “Dunk Cam” up, and pulling it off. Michelle Obama would be proud.

