Video: Stephen Curry Alley-Oop Flush On Mark Jackson

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Stephen Curry #Instagram
02.08.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kent Bazemore and Nemanja Nedovic showed some incredible teamwork yesterday even though they didn’t have a game. With their combined efforts, we get to watch an Instagram video where Curry flushes a perfectly timed alley-oop on top of coach Mark Jackson. “#DubNation out here catching bodies!!”

Nedovic held the camera, Green tossed the ball, Steph flushed it, and Bazemore edited the video captured. He added slow-motion and a backing track, and his choice of the opening hook from Migos’ “Hannah Montana” was particularly inspired. In all, just a great job by the Dubs setting the “Dunk Cam” up, and pulling it off. Michelle Obama would be proud.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Stephen Curry#Instagram
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSinstagraminstagram videoKent BazemoreMark JacksonNemanja NedovicSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP