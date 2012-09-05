Video: Stephen Jackson Turns Into Gregg Popovich For His Basketball Camp

#Video
09.05.12 6 years ago

When he wasn’t showing off his crazy sneaker collection or collaborating in the next great NBA rap album, Stephen Jackson was back in Texas spending part of his summer running his basketball camp – the Stephen Jackson Academy Basketball Camp. Between getting his Gregg Popovich on with the campers, and encouraging his niece – one of the only girls there – to go at all the boys, the world gets another closer look at Jack.

Out of all the current players in the league, who do you think could be a great coach?

TAGSSTEPHEN JACKSONvideo

