At the end of the Lakers‘ loss to the Clippers the other night, Steve Blake really got into it with a fan sitting courtside. It was bad enough that the League fined him a whopping $25,000 for the incident. As you can see from this video, just by doing some lip reading, he probably deserved it.

To Blake’s credit, he met with the fan and the fan’s father at the Lakers’ practice facility yesterday to personally apologize for the incident and seems pretty apologetic overall.