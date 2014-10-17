Video: Suns Owner Apologizes For Spurs Keeping Stars & Coach Home

#San Antonio Spurs
10.17.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

During last night’s Spurs-Suns game in Phoenix, the San Antonio side was missing a large portion of their personnel. That’s because coach Gregg Popovich joined five Spurs (including Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard) who missed San Antonio’s trip to Phoenix. Suns owner Robert Sarver, took time mid-game to apologize to his fans for the absence.

San Antonio is the 2014 NBA champion, but this a preseason game, and Popovich has been known to hold out his starters during regular season games, even nationally televised ones against their former Finals foes, which prompted a quarter-million dollar fine.

Still, Sarver felt bad for his fans and grabbed the PA’s mic mid-way through Phoenix’s 121-90 cakewalk last night. Here’s what he said in the video below:

“Hey everybody, I want to thank you for coming out tonight. This is not the game you paid your hard-earned money to watch. I apologize for it. And I want you to send me your tickets if you came tonight, with a return envelope, and I’ve got a gift for you on behalf of the Suns for showing up tonight.”

Still, the fans got to see a win at least.

The Suns’ three-headed attacked guard attack led the way, with Goran Dragic scoring a game-high 20 points to go with six assists, Eric Bledsoe adding 16 and six dimes and Isaiah Thomas pouring in 15 points and dishing five assists.

(videos via Basketball Orbit)

Fair or foul for San Antonio to rest so many players in preseason?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHLatest NewsPHOENIX SUNSRobert Sarversan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP