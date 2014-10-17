Video: Suns Owner Apologizes For Spurs Keeping Stars & Coach Home

During last night’s Spurs-Suns game in Phoenix, the San Antonio side was missing a large portion of their personnel. That’s because coach Gregg Popovich joined five Spurs (including Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard) who missed San Antonio’s trip to Phoenix. Suns owner Robert Sarver, took time mid-game to apologize to his fans for the absence.
San Antonio is the 2014 NBA champion, but this a preseason game, and Popovich has been known to hold out his starters during regular season games, even nationally televised ones against their former Finals foes, which prompted a quarter-million dollar fine.
Still, Sarver felt bad for his fans and grabbed the PA’s mic mid-way through Phoenix’s 121-90 cakewalk last night. Here’s what he said in the video below:
“Hey everybody, I want to thank you for coming out tonight. This is not the game you paid your hard-earned money to watch. I apologize for it. And I want you to send me your tickets if you came tonight, with a return envelope, and I’ve got a gift for you on behalf of the Suns for showing up tonight.”
Still, the fans got to see a win at least.
The Suns’ three-headed attacked guard attack led the way, with Goran Dragic scoring a game-high 20 points to go with six assists, Eric Bledsoe adding 16 and six dimes and Isaiah Thomas pouring in 15 points and dishing five assists.
(videos via Basketball Orbit)
Fair or foul for San Antonio to rest so many players in preseason?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
classic pop – but if sarver’s really giving the suns fans something in return for their absence then good for him.
I agree with Sarver,it is a disgrace that fans pay top dollar and end up seeing reserves. The next time we play the Spurs in a preseason game we should send our rookies and bench players and that is it.Maybe their fans will react and they will take the hint.They have been getting away with things like this for years.
but… thats how championships are won!
rather than have their stars play an uninspired 5-10 minutes why not have the rookies and bench play?
they may get fined for not showing up completely though. and i doubt pop can care any less about it.
Spurs could care less about another team’s starters…they’ll be happy to whoop their rookie’s asses. What part of PRE-SEASON do you not understand???
I did not see much whooping going on last nite.I feel bad for the fans who payed money thinking they would see past stars on their way out::’
Guess they lucked out…
I commented on this Robert Sarver thing in the GIF by The Dragon, but I agree with the comments here. I do want to add however, that this needs to resonate with fans and team owners everywhere. If you choose to create a team to tank the season or don’t put the best team on the court, then fans shouldn’t have to pay top dollar. You don’t go shopping at Harrods only to be sold items form Walmart…
It’s preseason. Who is going to a preseason game to see stars? Spurs don’t owe visiting fans anything. They’re out to win championships, not put on shows for exhibition/preseason games no one cares about. Sarver made a fool of himself.
You can’t get mad at Pop. He is looking out for his players. Not his responsibility to entertain the fans. He just has to win and also take care of his players both of which he does well