Video: Terrence Ross Goes Coast-To-Coast For Sweet 360 Layup

With the 2014 NBA preseason winding down, the players are looking more and more comfortable on the court as their bodies are becoming game-shape ready. Toronto Raptors wing Terrence Ross proved this point early in the second half of their exhibition match against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.

The former Washington Husky intercepted an errant pass by Haifa and was quickly off to the races in transition. Then the 23-year-old showed off his stellar athleticism and strength by absorbing the contact while finishing the and-1 opportunity with a beautiful 360 layup.

Ross’ 11 points, four boards, and two steals helped the Raptors improv their preseason record to 6-1 with a 92-85 victory at Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night. Toronto’s preseason concludes on Friday night against the New York Knicks.

(Video via NBA)

