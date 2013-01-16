Video: Terrence Ross Outrageous One-Hand Baseline Put-Back Dunk

01.16.13 6 years ago

Let’s talk about Terrence Ross. Have you seen his work dunking a basketball this season?

Those all kind of pale in comparison to what he did in Brooklyn last night. Watch Ross sneak along the baseline and explode from behind the backboard to smash an amazing one-handed putback dunk:

Clearly Ross should be in the NBA Dunk contest, right?

Check out our recent archive of great dunks here.

