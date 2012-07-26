Video: The Best Assists Of The 2011-12 NBA Season

Once Ricky Rubio took the league by storm in Minnesota, the assist became a theme for the season, and no team was more exciting than the Wolves. On the year, Rubio averaged 8.2 dimes a night, and even after his torn-up knee forced him to sit out the rest of the season, it felt like other guys in the league, everyone from Rajon Rondo to Rudy Fernandez, were trying to out-do him. Check out this awesome video of pretty much every great pass of the season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What was your favorite pass from last season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.