Video: The Best Assists Of The 2011-12 NBA Season

Once Ricky Rubio took the league by storm in Minnesota, the assist became a theme for the season, and no team was more exciting than the Wolves. On the year, Rubio averaged 8.2 dimes a night, and even after his torn-up knee forced him to sit out the rest of the season, it felt like other guys in the league, everyone from Rajon Rondo to Rudy Fernandez, were trying to out-do him. Check out this awesome video of pretty much every great pass of the season.
What was your favorite pass from last season?
