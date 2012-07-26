Video: The Best Assists Of The 2011-12 NBA Season

#Russell Westbrook #Dwyane Wade #Video #Carmelo Anthony
07.26.12 6 years ago

Once Ricky Rubio took the league by storm in Minnesota, the assist became a theme for the season, and no team was more exciting than the Wolves. On the year, Rubio averaged 8.2 dimes a night, and even after his torn-up knee forced him to sit out the rest of the season, it felt like other guys in the league, everyone from Rajon Rondo to Rudy Fernandez, were trying to out-do him. Check out this awesome video of pretty much every great pass of the season.

What was your favorite pass from last season?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook#Dwyane Wade#Video#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDANILO GALLINARIDAVID LEEDimeMagDJ AugustinDWYANE WADEJASON TERRYMANU GINOBILIPAU GASOLRAJON RONDORANDY FOYERICKY RUBIORUDY FERNANDEZRUSSELL WESTBROOKvideoWesley Matthews

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP