Video: The Best (Double) Flop Of The Holiday Weekend

05.29.12 6 years ago

Just a few weeks ago, we put together our favorite 20 flops in the NBA, featuring all timers like Manu Ginobili, Robert Horry and Tony Allen. And while it was good, Ginobili and James Harden took the art of flopping (err, the double flop) to a new level during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals this weekend…

What would you do if you saw two guys pull this in a pickup game?

