Video: The Blake Griffin Block and Dunk Fest on the Detroit Pistons

#Los Angeles Clippers #Dunks #Video #Blake Griffin
12.18.12 6 years ago

In today’s Smack, we said that Blake Griffin may have had the “most eventful 15-point, 4-rebound game you can ever hope for.”

Watch these two clips and you will know why. The dunk he has after he swats a Kyle Singler shot and then takes the time to give him a death stare while the play continues is video game stuff:

Want more Blake Griffin content? Check out these stories:

5 Players Under 25 With the Best Chance to Make the Hall of Fame

Blake’s Disrespect Dunk Deathmatch

Video: Blake Griffin’s Savage Block on Deron Williams

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Dunks#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagDUNKSLos Angeles Clippersvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP