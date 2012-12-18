Video: The Blake Griffin Block and Dunk Fest on the Detroit Pistons

In today’s Smack, we said that Blake Griffin may have had the “most eventful 15-point, 4-rebound game you can ever hope for.”

Watch these two clips and you will know why. The dunk he has after he swats a Kyle Singler shot and then takes the time to give him a death stare while the play continues is video game stuff:

