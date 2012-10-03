Video: The Celtics Serenade Courtney Lee On His Birthday

Maybe we can blame it on jet-lag from flying to Istanbul, or maybe everyone’s still trying to figure out if Courtney Lee is as cool a guy as we’ve all heard this summer, and thus deserving of such a musical shout-out. Maybe that’s why Boston gave Lee a 27th birthday “Happy Birthday” rendition that was as lively as a wake Tuesday afternoon in Turkey during Celtics camp. I’m not even sure I made out the final few lines of the song. Either way, Lee certainly enjoyed the treat and KG seemed to be getting into it in the video (even though Doc Rivers looked less than impressed at the singing).

