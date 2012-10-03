Video: The Celtics Serenade Courtney Lee On His Birthday

#Video #Boston Celtics
10.03.12 6 years ago

Maybe we can blame it on jet-lag from flying to Istanbul, or maybe everyone’s still trying to figure out if Courtney Lee is as cool a guy as we’ve all heard this summer, and thus deserving of such a musical shout-out. Maybe that’s why Boston gave Lee a 27th birthday “Happy Birthday” rendition that was as lively as a wake Tuesday afternoon in Turkey during Celtics camp. I’m not even sure I made out the final few lines of the song. Either way, Lee certainly enjoyed the treat and KG seemed to be getting into it in the video (even though Doc Rivers looked less than impressed at the singing).

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCourtney LeeDimeMagDOC RIVERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP