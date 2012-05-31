Video: ‘The Dream Team’ Trailer

As if you needed anything else to get hyped up for “The Dream Team.” Premiering June 13 at 9 p.m. ET (a perfect birthday present for me!), this documentary promises to take us to places we’ve never been before. NBA TV is intending to give us footage from behind closed doors, interviews and hopefully (I’m praying every night), we get some of that vaunted practice footage.

