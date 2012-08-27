Video: The Best Dunk Contest You Didn’t Know About

The FIBA world 3-on-3 championships didn’t get a lot of publicity in its inaugural run. The residual effect of the Olympic spotlight has helped pull back the shadow a little bit this year on the biennial world championships, held in Athens, Greece. Actually, it was literally in the shadow of an Olympic legacy: it was played outside the first building, the Zappeion, built for the modern Olympics back in 1874. So what do you do to bring more attention to yourself if you’re in the first 3-on-3 world tournament? Wait till it gets dark, then turn the spotlight on the dunk contest.

The American you see is Adetayo Adesanya, part of the U.S. men’s squad of Ira Brown, Tyree Hardge and Allen Williams that advanced to the quarterfinals. If you’ve never heard of Adesanya, it’s because he was an all-American at Purdue â€” in track and field, as a long and high jumper.

The women’s team of Skylar Diggins, Chiney Ogwumike, Ann Strother and Bria Hartley took home gold. France won the mixed competition, while Serbia won men’s gold.

