Video: The New York Knicks Rain Threes on the Miami Heat

We discussed it Smack this morning, but you really need to see the evidence of the Knicks‘ murder in Miami last night to appreciate their work.

Here’s a quick compilation of New York’s 18 threes on the Heat, many of them coming from a swaggering Raymond Felton, who put on the shooting show of his life. You can hear Steve Kerr refer to Felton’s play as an “out-of-body experience.”

