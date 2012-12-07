Video: The New York Knicks Rain Threes on the Miami Heat

#Video #New York Knicks
12.07.12 6 years ago

We discussed it Smack this morning, but you really need to see the evidence of the Knicks‘ murder in Miami last night to appreciate their work.

Here’s a quick compilation of New York’s 18 threes on the Heat, many of them coming from a swaggering Raymond Felton, who put on the shooting show of his life. You can hear Steve Kerr refer to Felton’s play as an “out-of-body experience.”

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagJ.R. SmithJASON KIDDNEW YORK KNICKSRAYMOND FELTONSTEVE NOVAKvideo

