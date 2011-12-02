Video: The Official Brandon Jennings Lockout Mixtape

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: One of the best things to come out of the NBA lockout was Brandon Jennings dominating every game he played. Everywhere. This led our friends at Hoopmixtape to ask the next logical question: “Is there a better one-man show in the world right now?” With that, check out his official lockout mixtape.
His battles w/ Selby might’ve been the best part of the whole summer
His battles with Selby? I’m sure you mean him getting his ass cut by Selby for an entire summer! That dude has his number big time! lol
So you’re telling me Jennings wasn’t doing the same thing on the other end?