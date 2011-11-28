Video: The Official LeBron James Lockout Mixtape

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: One of the best things to come out of the NBA lockout was LeBron James dominating every game he played. Everywhere. This led our friends at Hoopmixtape to ask the next logical question: “Is LeBron the best player in the world right now?” With that, check out his official lockout mixtape.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Lebron has that familiarity factor. He does amazing shit so often that you kind of forget just how insanely athletic he is
lol. was half expecting some clips from his secret miami dolphin workouts…
Melo’s reaction @ 1:58 sums up the whole vid……f’n ridiculous
i dont know what i love watching more, Lebron dunking, blocking, or passing…i cant 100% say that hes the best in the world but hes #1 in my book as for as entertainment
Looks like LeBron was the only one who played defense all summer.
You don’t become the best player in the world in summer leagues … at the moment it’s Dirk till someone knocks him off.
Funny. Lebron’s been the best basketball player in the world for years now. Aron’s just trolling.
@Lee
Dirk? huh? why is he the best player in the world? is it because of his outstanding defense? or maybe his amazing passing ability and court vision?or it could be his great hops and speed that makes his the best…LOL… i can definetly agree that Dirk IS one of the best SCORERS in the league but the best “all around player” he is far from. you dont become the best player in the world just because you can score 1 on 1 on an isolation play from your spot using an unstoppable shot that doesnt go in 100% of the time.
@unchecked
i believe its HOOPMIXTAPE that posed the question and not AP
@ 8
Dirk is the best because his game beat everyone elses this year. You think LBJ is the best? You’re obviously not counting will to win, clutch or leading your team to victory. Being able to play in a team is also part of being the greatest player and I don’t think Lebron showed that this year.
Dirk show talent and heart this year (he was injured and had to make up for past playoffs). He led his team past Kobe and Lebron’s. For me he’s the best player till someone knocks him off.
@Lee
You do realize its a team game right. Dirk didn’t win the championship alone. He won it with a strong cast. Are you saying back when the Pistons won the championship, Billups was the best player in the world? Was he better than Shaq, Duncan, KG, Lebron, and so on?
Lee–You are being completely irrational with that argument. Dirk was the best player on the team that won the NBA finals. It takes a few huge leaps to take that to mean “best player in the world”. Pierce wasn’t the best player in the world when the Celtics last won the championship. Billups wasn’t when the Pistons won.
Don’t be ridiculous.
@LEE
STAND RIGHT THERE
Dirk was the only MVP candidate on his team. The Boston and Detroit teams had 2/3.
I happen to value teamwork, if you think the guy walking home a loser was the best player in the world, that’s your call.