Video: The Official LeBron James Lockout Mixtape

#Video #LeBron James
11.28.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: One of the best things to come out of the NBA lockout was LeBron James dominating every game he played. Everywhere. This led our friends at Hoopmixtape to ask the next logical question: “Is LeBron the best player in the world right now?” With that, check out his official lockout mixtape.

What do you think?

