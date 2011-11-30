Video: The (Other) Official John Wall Lockout Mixtape

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: One of the best things to come out of the NBA lockout was John Wall dominating every game he played. Everywhere. This led our friends at Hoopmixtape to ask the next logical question: “Is Wall the most exciting player in the world right now?” With that, check out his (other) official lockout mixtape.
What do you think?
I take back what I said yesterday. This Wall mix is the best of the year.
@slickric to continue the discussion from yesterday we all know the story with scoring pg’s. So I don’t believe rose “will do anything we haven’t seen”. No team in the Mordern era has won a chip with a score first pg as their best player and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Wall on the other hand fits the mold. Like I said it may take a few years, change of scenery, or or roster shake up but this dude will be a better player then Rose. Sidenote I’m not a fan of either team.
I live in D.C. and am READY to check out Wall! Can’t wait when the Bulls come to town, too! Derrick Rose (the now) vs. John Wall (the future)…boooy, stop!
He already has done something unprecedented, like winning a MVP at the youngest age ever and leading his team to the best record in the league and to the ECF. Being a passing PG does not merit a championship. Rose has shown an ability to grow every season and learn from his mistakes, so that inclines me to believe that he has at least a opportunity, like Gary Payton, Iverson, Jerry West, Chauncey billups,and walt frazier to compete for a championship in the finals. If he can lead lead his team as far as three games away from actually being in the final, Why cant he get there and win it all? Not saying it will be easy of course, but history also shows us players of his caliber have at least got there, you cant compare him to the marbury’s, Francis’s, and BD’s of the world because those guys have not accomplished the things he has thus far.