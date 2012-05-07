Video: “The Routine” Starring Ray Allen

#Video #Boston Celtics
05.07.12 6 years ago

What goes into being the best shooter on the planet? For Ray Allen, the obvious answer is “jumpers.” Lots of them. Every single day.

Yesterday, the Boston Celtics posted a video to their YouTube channel called “The Routine.” Shot by team photographer Brian Babineau, the short film gives you a little look into the kind of work Ray puts into that ratchet on a daily basis. Ray’s work consists of repetition of mechanics and footwork over and over again until the whole thing is muscle memory as he wets hundreds of jumpers every day.

And this video doesn’t even touch on the weight work and cardio that rounds out Ray’s daily routine. The guy is a fine-tuned buckets machine …

