Video: The Thunder’s Top 10 Plays Of The 2012 NBA Playoffs

06.14.12 6 years ago

Now that OKC has won five games in a row, it seems like years ago that they were struggling at times with Dallas and the Lakers. While they went 8-1 in the first two rounds, almost all of those wins came down to the game’s final five minutes. They weren’t always great, but they did enough to win. But as for the highlights, the Thunder have been bringing it consistently through the playoffs.

What were the Thunder’s best plays of these playoffs?

