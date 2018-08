The All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk Contest didn’t exactly live up to expectations, but we can’t say we didn’t get our fill during the regular season. Between Gerald Green, LeBron James and Blake Griffin, the NBA provided more than enough highlights. Here are the top 10 dunks from the shortened season…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did they get the list right?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.