This year might’ve been cut short to 66 games, but there were still plenty of highlights. From Carmelo Anthony‘s game-winner against Chicago to Linsanity to of course, Blake Griffin, here are the top 10 plays of the entire NBA season.

Did they get the top 10 right?

