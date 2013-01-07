Video: This Could Be The Best Play of Andre Iguodala’s Career

Check out this Andre Iguodala highlight from Saturday night against the Utah Jazz. In one sequence, Iguodala gets a defensive rebound, reels off at least two dribble fakes in transition, leaves Randy Foye with a hesitation dribble, then gives Al Jefferson the full Kevin McHale pump fake buffet, leaving him wide open for the easy two.

