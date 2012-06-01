Video: Tim Duncan Becomes The All-Time NBA Playoff Blocks Leader

If we believe that every cliche begins as at least of kernel of truth, I can confidently say that Tim Duncan is the player that “individual accomplishments don’t mean anything to.” Case in point: He became the career leader in playoff blocks but couldn’t have cared less.

Duncan’s five blocks put him two ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 478. He’d passed Hakeem Olajuwon (472) by one in Tuesday’s Game 2 win, but the loss deadened much celebration from Duncan’s camp Thursday. Overall Duncan is No. 9 with 2,469, 74 away from beating Tree Rollins for 8th. Olajuwon is No. 1 with 3,830. In the postgame press conference he didn’t hide that he didn’t much care for the record given the timing of the Spurs’ first loss in 21 games. From the San Antonio Express-News:

“Yes,” [Duncan] said, in mock surprise. “Finally. Truly? That’s great.” Teammate Stephen Jackson said Duncan would appreciate the milestone soon enough. “He won’t enjoy it tonight,” Jackson said. “Wait until we get another win.”

How does Duncan rank against Kareem and Hakeem?

