Video: Tim Duncan Slams On The Face Of Josh McRoberts

Since the All-Star Break, Tim Duncan is averaging 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds on 51 percent shooting. Since the break, San Antonio has gone 20-6. But no one is really all that shocked to see the Old Reliables making a push in the standings, and the only people who really believed Duncan to be done were the haters. It’s dunks like this one over Josh McRoberts that have people surprised.

Is this Duncan’s best dunk in the past five years?

